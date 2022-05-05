Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ADPT opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
