Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ADPT opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

