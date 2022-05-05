Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

