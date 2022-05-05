ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
