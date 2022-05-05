Adecoagro (AGRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts expect Adecoagro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

