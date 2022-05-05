ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

