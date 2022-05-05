ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,135 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 95,540 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.