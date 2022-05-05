AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

ADTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

ADTH stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AdTheorent has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AdTheorent will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

