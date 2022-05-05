Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $99.31 and a one year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

