Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.44 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $114.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

