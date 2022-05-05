Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-1.35 EPS.

Shares of AEIS opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $114.73.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 375,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.