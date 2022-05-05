Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

