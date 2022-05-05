Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.59. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

