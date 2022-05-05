AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,032.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

