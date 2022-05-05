Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Shares of AEZS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.62. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 294.42% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.