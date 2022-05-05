Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

