Affirm (AFRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Affirm has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AFRM stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Affirm has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67.
In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.