Affirm (AFRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Affirm has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Affirm has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.06.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.