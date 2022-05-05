Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Raised to SEK 23 at Barclays

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from SEK 20 to SEK 23 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

AOIFF stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Africa Oil (Get Rating)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.