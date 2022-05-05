Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) to report $111.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Afya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.36 million. Afya reported sales of $72.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Afya will report full-year sales of $480.52 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $516.23 million, with estimates ranging from $446.62 million to $585.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Afya.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Afya by 93.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Afya has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

