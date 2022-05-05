Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) to report sales of $111.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Afya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.32 million. Afya posted sales of $72.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Afya will report full year sales of $480.52 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $516.23 million, with estimates ranging from $446.62 million to $585.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Afya.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Afya has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Afya by 93.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

