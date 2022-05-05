Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

