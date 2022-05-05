Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.30.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

