Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AGTI opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.54 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,279 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

