Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.47.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.97. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 over the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

