Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.35.

AFLYY opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

