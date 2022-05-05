Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRI opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.82. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

