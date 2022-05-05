Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $565.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $575.22 million and the lowest is $555.11 million. Air Lease posted sales of $474.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,018,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $44,351,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,141,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,233,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

