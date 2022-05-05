Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($187.37) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($149.47) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €146.15 ($153.85).

EPA:AIR opened at €102.58 ($107.98) on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a one year high of €99.97 ($105.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.70.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

