Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.44) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

AAF opened at GBX 147.21 ($1.84) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 75.57 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 163.14 ($2.04).

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

