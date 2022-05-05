Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

