Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given New 36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.
About Aker Solutions ASA (Get Rating)
