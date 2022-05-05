Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Price Target Raised to 26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 24.00 to 26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.
Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.
