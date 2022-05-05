Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company. It focused on developing T-cell receptor therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ziopharm Oncology Inc., is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaunos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

