Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alcoa to earn $10.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 532,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,447,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. Argus upped their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.