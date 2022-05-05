Alexco Resource (AXU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Alexco Resource to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 million.

Shares of AXU opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of C$242.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

