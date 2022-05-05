Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 170.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

