Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.72 million.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.32. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.14 and a one year high of C$20.19.

Separately, National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

