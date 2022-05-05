Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Hold

National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.88 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.14 and a one year high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.32. The company has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.