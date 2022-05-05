Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Hold

National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.00.
Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.88 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.14 and a one year high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.32. The company has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
