Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Lowered to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.32. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$17.14 and a 1-year high of C$20.19. The firm has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.72 million. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

