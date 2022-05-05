Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$17.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.32. The company has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a PE ratio of 34.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.14 and a 52-week high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.