Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATD.B shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$52.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.