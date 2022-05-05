Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ALIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of ALIM opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
