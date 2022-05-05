ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 879,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 215,877 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 625.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after purchasing an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $61.44 on Thursday. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

