Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($283.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($255.79) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €249.14 ($262.26).
Shares of ALV opened at €213.55 ($224.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €211.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €210.86. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($217.68).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
