Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.64 Million

Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) will post $270.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.50 million and the highest is $293.29 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $220.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,889,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

