Alpha Teknova (TKNO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Alpha Teknova has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TKNO opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Alpha Teknova has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 12.37.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
