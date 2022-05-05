Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 490 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 4th, Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,451.50 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,630.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,766.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

