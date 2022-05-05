Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 490 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,445.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,621.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,758.89. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

