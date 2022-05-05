Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 10,406 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 868,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,749.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $22,033.50.

PINE opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $218.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.