Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €37.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($39.47) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($39.40).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €22.41 ($23.59) on Wednesday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($39.34). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.34.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

