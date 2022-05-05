Alternative Income REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:AIRE)

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AIRE opened at GBX 80 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Alternative Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 69 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of £64.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.05.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

