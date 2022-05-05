Alternative Income REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:AIRE)

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON AIRE opened at GBX 80 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Alternative Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 69 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of £64.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.05.
